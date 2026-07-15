The Cowra Magpies Youth League side has almost secured the minor premiership with three rounds still remaining after a 24-6 victory over Orange United Warriors in their final home game of the regular season.

The win, celebrated during the club's Old Boys Day, ensured the Magpies cannot be caught at the top of the ladder and continues an outstanding season built on defensive resilience and consistency.

Coach Marc McLeish said the result was particularly pleasing given the challenge presented by a Warriors side that came out firing from the opening whistle.

"Really good," McLeish said when reflecting on his side's performance.

"The Warriors got out and sort of tried to blitz us there a little bit and really got out of the blocks hard."

"They played very well against us and played a very tough style of football."

"They were quite relentless at first, particularly with their game speed."

McLeish admitted the early intensity briefly caught his players off guard, but he was impressed with the way they regrouped and refused to let the game slip away.

"Our boys got a bit shell shocked there for a bit," he said.

"But they held their mettle."

"To keep that scoreline to six against them was quite an effort considering the way the Warriors came out."

McLeish credited his side's defensive mindset for laying the foundation for another impressive victory.

"I think just once again, reminding ourselves that our defence is important," he said.

"They did shell shock us there for a little bit, but they managed to regather themselves quite well."

While the match marked Cowra's final home fixture of the regular season, McLeish said the occasion carried extra significance because it coincided with the club's annual Old Boys Day.

The coach invited former under 18s teammates to speak with the current squad before the match, sharing stories about the lifelong friendships built through the Magpies.

McLeish said the message centred around the importance of representing the club and the lasting relationships formed through rugby league.

"We're really pushing that club mentality and those friendships that you create," he said.

"For me to show the boys that I still have those relationships with those guys after 30 or 35 years, and what it means to stand beside your mates and be part of something like what we're building here, is very important."

"I think they certainly took that onto the field."

"I think it probably had a role in how they dug in."

Despite eventually running out convincing winners, McLeish was full of praise for the Warriors, who tested the Magpies throughout the opening stages of the contest.

"They came out very, very fast," he said.

"They were very solid."

"Full credit to them."

"They were very good in the first half and really challenged us, particularly after we scored points early."

"They just played what was in front of them and were a pretty solid outfit."

With the victory securing the minor premiership before the regular season has concluded, McLeish said it was a milestone the players should be proud of, although the focus now shifts towards maintaining their momentum heading into the finals.

"We've pretty much secured the minor premiership and we've still got three weeks to play," he said.

"That's something to be pretty proud of."

The Magpies will now aim to finish the regular season strongly as they prepare for a finals campaign with the advantage of finishing on top of the competition ladder.

For McLeish, however, the biggest achievement has been seeing the young side embrace the values of the club while consistently producing disciplined, team first rugby league.