At our September meeting President Mary opened the meeting at 10.30 a.m. welcoming 51 members and 3 guests, Gaby Graham, Donna Peters and Stephanie Brown.

Our guest speakers were member Judie Eddington and Cheryl McAllister introduced by our President Mary, who are both members of the Cowra Family History Group Seniors Festival for the last 2 years in March have conducted cemetery tours.

Some of the people buried there are well known for the good they have done and some for their bad achievements.

Giving us a sample from Monumental Gardens of what they had done in March.

Maurice John Lee, who died in 1902 after being shot by the pregnant Ethel Herringe, whom he refused to marry her and on the third time he said “you might as well bloody shoot me” so she did.

Ethel being found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 2.5 years hard labour.

However, after a petition of 5,000 signatures for leniency she was discharged by special remission.

Kenneth John Kiss died in 1949.

He was captured by Germans while serving in WW2.

After the war working for Jock Davidson, his sulky was struck by a truck on his way home and fatally injured.

Thomas Harold O’Brien while working at Cowra Military Camp for basic training died following surgery complications in 1942.

Isaac Edmonstone Ogg worked for his cousin Jock Davidson after the 1st World War and then became caretaker of the Cowra Bowling Club Green.

Josiah Ebenzier Taylor had a honey extracting business in Lachlan Street and exported honey to England having the flavour of eucalyptus.

Judie and Cheryl were thanked by Vanessa Williams for their wonderful talk and Nerida for her help on the computer.

Gary and Pam McKay have invited Ladies and Mens Probus Clubs to visit their Garden at 38 Dawson Drive for morning tea and wander through their beautiful garden on Thursday October 8th at 10 a.m. Ladies to take a small plate of your favourite treats e.g. cake or slice.

Men, please donate $2 to cover cost of disposable coffee cups, tea, milk, coffee etc.

Vanessa Williams was presented with her Probus Welcome Pack.

President Mary welcomed back Diane Walsh after her accident.

Diane is going slow and steady.

Our Probus month Lunch is on Thursday October 29th at 12 noon at the Japanese Gardens with 6 menu options.

Payment to be made to Trish by next meeting.

The Naval Historical Society East Harbour cruise on March 19th, 2027 is going ahead.

Information has been provided for a 3-day trip from 17th to 19th March staying at the Novotel Parramatta for 2 nights.

Riverboat Postman cruise Thursday morning and the Power house Museum combined or free time on Thursday afternoon.

Cost $595 per person twin share and $785 single with 30 people going.

If more decide to go this will reduce the cost of the bus and total price per person will be reduced.

Janine from Helloworld has requested members going to Norfolk Island next month to provide sizes Sm, Med, Lg, Extra-large for the convict outfit when going to Convict Night Dinner.

Please phone her or call in.

Murray River Cruise later next year. Janine has started working on it.

Hostesses next month Beryl Imber, Judy Amos and Sandi Maynard.

Members, please note our next meeting will be held on Friday, 9th October at Cowra Golf Club at 10 a.m. (Due to renovations at Bowling Club).

President Mary closed our meeting at 11.35 a.m. after joke time with Sandra.