Cowra families could face increased childcare fees under changes to NSW preschool funding, with Cowra Early Childhood Services warning that reduced government support, rising operating costs and ongoing workforce shortages could place further pressure on regional providers.

Cowra Early Childhood Services General Manager Libby Ewing-Jarvie has raised concerns about the NSW Government's proposed childcare funding changes, warning that reductions in operational support could force local providers to consider increasing fees.

The concerns follow the Minns Government's election commitment to establish 100 new public long day care centres across NSW, alongside changes to funding arrangements for existing providers.

"There is no doubt that across regional Australia, there is a genuine need for increased availability of affordable, high-quality childcare and preschool services," Ms Ewing-Jarvie said.

"However, it is important that any new investment complements existing community-based (and private) providers rather than inadvertently undermining them."

The Government's proposal would establish centres on or near public school sites, operating approximately 7am to 6pm, five days a week, for 50 weeks annually.

The commitment is conditional on NSW Labor winning the March 2027 state election.

Premier Chris Minns said the proposal aimed to remove barriers preventing parents from entering or returning to employment.

"For too many parents, finding affordable childcare is the difference between being able to work or having to stay home," Mr Minns said.

However, six major not-for-profit early childhood education providers have criticised the Government's approach, claiming proposed funding reductions totalling $150 million could affect approximately 125,000 children.

Those figures are estimates advanced by the providers and have not been independently verified in the available material.

For Cowra, Ms Ewing-Jarvie said reduced funding could compound existing financial pressures.

"Despite promises to reinstate funding for community preschools for 2 years, some reduction in our funding is inevitable, and at this point is looks like it will be in our long day care setting which is funded by both State and Federal governments," she said.

"Any reduction in funding creates uncertainty for providers, particularly in regional communities like ours where operating costs are often higher and workforce availability is more challenging."

According to Ms Ewing-Jarvie, operational payments for long day care services will cease from January, although preschool fee relief will remain.

"Community-based providers work very hard to keep childcare affordable and would always explore every available option before passing costs onto families. However, if funding decreases while operating costs continue to rise, providers are left with fewer alternatives," she said.

"Families are already experiencing cost-of-living pressures, so maintaining affordable access to early childhood education should remain a priority for governments at all levels."

She acknowledged CECS may need to introduce modest fee increases to manage reduced funding.

"CECS specifically will need to keep expenses well in check (which we always do) and incremental fee increases may need to be to passed on to families," she said.

However, continuing state preschool fee relief and the Federal Government's Child Care Subsidy are expected to minimise the financial impact on families.

The NSW Government has announced a two-year Community Preschool Funding Guarantee for 2027 and 2028, maintaining funding allocations for community and mobile preschools, subject to operational adjustments.

However, equivalent protection has not been established for preschool programs delivered within existing long day care services.

Ms Ewing-Jarvie questioned whether constructing new childcare facilities would deliver better outcomes than strengthening established providers.

"Organisations like CECS have spent decades building trusted relationships with local families, employing local staff and reinvesting any surplus back into children's services," she said.

"Our view is that every community is different. In some areas, new public long day care services may be needed. In others, strengthening existing providers will deliver better outcomes more quickly and more cost-effectively."

She also questioned the Government's approach to identifying communities requiring additional facilities.

"The Government talks about childcare deserts and building new services in those areas. But then positions new services in metropolitan and regional areas where services are not currently operating at capacity due to critical issues such as not having enough educators to sure up ratios."

Workforce shortages remain one of the greatest barriers preventing regional childcare providers from expanding.

"The biggest challenge continues to be workforce attraction and retention," Ms Ewing-Jarvie said.

"Like many regional providers, we compete in a limited labour market for qualified early childhood teachers and educators."

She said additional childcare buildings would not necessarily translate into increased availability without sufficient qualified staff.

"Demand for childcare in our region remains strong, but at the same time, services can only expand when they have sufficient qualified staff to meet legislated educator-to-child ratios, and have the physical space capacity to grow," she said.

"In regional communities, growth is often constrained not by physical space, but by workforce availability."

Ms Ewing-Jarvie believes investment in existing services could deliver more immediate improvements.

"Additional investment in workforce attraction, funding wage increases, capital improvements, and operational funding will help existing providers increase capacity and meet community needs more quickly," she said.

The Government has identified 23 initial locations for its proposed centres, including Inverell, Muswellbrook, Cessnock and Eden.

Cowra was not included in the initial announcement, although the remaining locations have not been confirmed.

Ms Ewing-Jarvie also criticised repeated changes to early childhood education funding arrangements.

"The Government seems to want to change funding models continuously and whilst we understand the need to manage a budget, it is often illogical and done without consultation," she said.

"For community-owned organisations such as ours, every dollar received is directed back into service delivery, workforce support and improving outcomes for children."

She identified long-term funding certainty, stronger workforce initiatives and additional investment in existing community-based services as priorities.

"Community-based organisations have a proven track record, over decades, of delivering high-quality services while remaining closely connected to local families," she said.

"Supporting these organisations delivers immediate benefits without the delays and costs associated with establishing entirely new services."

The Government maintains its proposed expansion would address childcare shortages, with government figures indicating 43 per cent of NSW communities have insufficient access to early learning places.

However, Ms Ewing-Jarvie believes regional communities require targeted solutions that recognise existing services and workforce limitations.

"CECS welcomes investment in early childhood education, but we believe regional communities like Cowra will benefit most from policies that strengthen and expand existing services, support educator recruitment and retention, and maintain affordable access for families," she said.

"The focus should be on increasing capacity and quality for children while recognising the important role local providers already play in their communities."