The latest Saleyards Committee meeting has confirmed stable trading conditions across the Cowra Saleyards, with seasonal livestock movements, solid lamb prices and a positive financial position underpinning ongoing operations.

The meeting, held on 7 May 2026, provided updates across stock figures, financial performance, infrastructure works and future planning, with councillors noting continued competitiveness in livestock markets despite seasonal tightening.

The committee was advised that livestock numbers continue to follow typical seasonal patterns, with lamb supply expected to ease into winter before new season stock arrives in August.

It was noted that current yarding conditions remain consistent with broader industry trends, with cyclical supply shifts affecting all regional saleyards.

As Councillor and Chairman of the Saleyards Committee, Peter Wright, explained, market conditions remain active but tight, particularly in lamb supply.

“There’s a keen competition for what lambs are out there, there isn’t a big excess of lambs,” he said.

He also noted significant yarding volumes at major saleyards, highlighting broader market pressure and competition across the sector.

Despite fluctuating numbers, lamb prices have remained strong across key categories, with heavy lambs achieving notable returns.

Councillors were advised that heavy lambs reached $438, described as a strong outcome for producers.

“Heavy lambs last week made $438 which is a very good price from a producer," Cr Wright said.

Trade lambs also continue to perform strongly, with prices reported at around $13 per kilogram for 20–26kg carcase weight lambs, reflecting sustained buyer demand.

“There is no drop off in buyer support for what lambs are being offered at the sale," Cr Wright said.

The committee also received the 2025-2026 financial update, which showed the saleyards remain in a stable position despite minor operational adjustments.

The report identified a $50,000 adjustment for the second quarter, alongside increased Avdata fees, with no further budget changes required at this stage.

Importantly, the committee is anticipating approximately $25,000 to be transferred into saleyards reserves by year end, signalling continued financial stability.

The outlook was supported by commentary indicating that operations remain well managed, with no significant financial pressures emerging from current trading conditions.

A range of maintenance and capital works were also discussed, forming part of the ongoing asset renewal program at the saleyards.

Key works include repairs to gutters, cattle yards, irrigation systems, ramps and drainage infrastructure, along with camera system upgrades and safety improvements.

More substantial planned works include:

* Covered walkways ($30,000 estimate, excluding labour)

* Further division of holding yards ($6,500)

* Ramp repairs and structural upgrades

* New hoist installation at B ramp ($4,599)

* Office roof maintenance

* Cattle yard and paddock repairs

Tree planting was also raised as part of winter works planning, with Councillor Wright noting that “there is a planning to plant some trees for shade and shelter in the wintertime”, with agents assisting in establishment.

The committee also received updates on efforts to improve operational data collection, particularly in relation to truck wash usage and saleyard activity.

Staff are investigating the use of AI-based camera systems to better understand usage patterns and support future business cases and grant applications.

Councillor Wright noted the importance of improving commercial visibility and infrastructure planning, particularly around marketing and facility usage.

“There’s a planning to plant some trees for shade and shelter… but something’s been on the agenda, but we just haven’t bit the bullet and done it,” he said, reflecting broader discussions around progressing long considered improvements.

He also confirmed interest in expanding promotional activity.

“There is a… increasing advertising for the sale.”

Overall, the committee noted that saleyard operations continue to perform strongly within a competitive but stable livestock market.

Despite seasonal tightening in stock numbers, buyer demand remains firm and prices across key categories are holding up well.

Councillors noted that ongoing infrastructure improvements, combined with strong agent engagement, continue to support the long term viability of the facility.

As Councillor Wright summarised, the saleyards remain active and well supported.

“The agents are doing the best they can, and there’s been no drop off in buyer support for what lambs are being offered at the sale," he said.

With steady financial results, strong lamb pricing and ongoing investment in infrastructure, the Cowra Saleyards continue to operate in a stable position heading into the next financial year.

Future priorities remain focused on asset renewal, operational efficiency and maintaining competitiveness within the regional livestock market.