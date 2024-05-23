Tremours felt in Cowra and surrounds

Residents of Cowra and surrounding areas experienced earth tremors around 6:45 AM on May 23, 2024.
According to Geoscience Australia, the tremors were linked to an earthquake in Taralga near Goulburn, NSW.
The earthquake's origin was recorded on May 22 at 8:41pm, with the epicentral time being May 23 at 6:41am.
The earthquake's coordinates were 149.70 longitude and -34.47 latitude.
It had a magnitude of 3.9 (MLa) and a depth of 1 km, with felt reports extending up to 330km away.
Dr. Hadi Ghasemi, Senior Seismologist at Geoscience Australia, provided insights into the event.
"I would say the main event we had in this region was at Taralga, with a 3.9 earthquake that was widely felt in the whole region," Dr Ghasemi said.
"We have even had felt reports from Canberra and I believe a couple from the Blue Mountains region."
He explained that although the epicentre was less than 100km from Canberra, the tremors were still felt widely.
"The seismic waves generated at the earthquake's source easily travel that far," he said.
"Even if it was moderate, it can travel thousands of kilometres."
Dr. Ghasemi added, "if houses are made with softer materials, the tremors from the earthquake can be amplified".
To locate the event, Geoscience Australia used stations thousands of kilometres away from the epicentre.
"But having said that, we have a clear signal in our stations, and the stations are very sensitive, so they can easily pick up a magnitude 3.9 from very far away," he said.
"Young station has a very clear and clean signal of the event as the stations and sensors are very sensitive and designed to pick them up, even though it was over 100km away."
The tremors in Cowra, although unexpected, have highlighted the far-reaching effects of the seismic activity.
