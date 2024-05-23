Cowra Guardian
Tremours felt in Cowra and surrounds

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
May 23 2024 - 12:11pm
Residents of Cowra and surrounding areas experienced earth tremors around 6:45 AM on May 23, 2024.

