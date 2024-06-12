Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A cracker long weekend in Cowra and Wyangala

By Cara Kemp
June 13 2024 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey and Creed Booth enjoying a long weekend fireworks display on a Cowra property. Photo Courtney Booth.
Corey and Creed Booth enjoying a long weekend fireworks display on a Cowra property. Photo Courtney Booth.

The annual Wyangala Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular took place on June 9, delivering a night of fun and entertainment for all attendees.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.