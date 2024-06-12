A cracker long weekend in Cowra and Wyangala

The annual Wyangala Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular took place on June 9, delivering a night of fun and entertainment for all attendees.
The event featured musical performances from Subtonic Fusion, Hayleigh Hines, and Emma Sultana, who set the stage for an unforgettable evening.
As with previous years, the NSW SES Cowra and the NSW RFS Wyangala Brigade were present, ensuring the safety and enjoyment of everyone at the event.
The event continues to be a highlight of the year, bringing people together to enjoy great music, community spirit and an amazing fireworks display.
"Over 50 people attended the Wyangala Golf Club nearest to the pin event, sponsored by Morgan Insurance," Lauren Winter, a committee member of the Wyangala Community Fireworks Committee, said.
"Lots of balls were lost amongst the trees, but those who managed to get their ball on the green made for great competition, with Col Jeff's winning closest to the pin."
Ms Winter added they hosted the first Open Mic event at the Matt Morrison oval, starting at 4pm.
"We had Subtonic Fusion kick things off. Subtonic Fusion is a 12-piece band with members from Cowra, Parkes, and Forbes. The band formed in 2022 and performs jazz, pop, rock, and everything in between.
"Hayleigh Hines, a regular visitor to Wyangala, has been attending the fireworks event for 11 years.
"She is a self-taught musician and songwriter with her original songs found on all streaming platforms," Ms Winter said.
"Our third act, Emma Sultana, is a young up-and-coming talent who performs regularly at the Gooloogong Hotel.
"Emma found her passion for music at age 13 and finds her inspiration in musicians such as Zach Bryan and Lainey Wilson."
The Deputy Mayor of Cowra Council, Paul Smith, gave a quick welcome address before the lighting of the fireworks, as did Ian Winter, President of the Wyangala Fireworks Committee.
Volunteers were kept busy behind the many food stall options available, including sausage sizzle, hot dogs, popcorn, fairy floss, roast gravy rolls, and soups.
"The RFS were on-site selling foam thunder sticks with proceeds going toward the Wyangala Rural Fire Service," Ms Winter said.
"The SES crew provide their support year after year, led by Ray Johnston, and are great supporters of the community, providing excellent lighting for the oval."
Ms Winter emphasised that events like these wouldn't be possible without the contributions of sponsors.
Platinum sponsor - Bryant's Glass & Windscreen; Gold Sponsors - Cowra Freight, Jeff's Joinery and Building Centre, Visit Cowra; Silver Sponsors - Cowra Council, Morgan Insurance, Power Tools +; Bronze/in-kind sponsors - Rosnay Organic Wines, Med-X, Carlton United Breweries.
"While this is a free event for the community, donations are collected at the gate upon entry, with 100% of proceeds going toward next year's event," Ms Winter said.
