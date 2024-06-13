VW Kombi is Wayne's world

Better known for his baking prowess Cowra's Wayne Lynch has received an award for his VW at the VW Nationals.
His VW was named Second Class runner-up in the modified Kombi section at the nationals held in Sydney in May.
Mr Lynch has a deep connection with his Volkswagen Kombi, having owned it since 1989.
The event offered him a chance to reconnect with fellow VW lovers and showcase the extensive work he has done on his Kombi over the years.
"It was great to catch up with VW enthusiasts and see what they've done with their VWs at nationals," Mr Lynch said.
"My uncle left it to me, he bought it brand new and passed away in '89.
"I drive it usually on weekends, more in the summertime, because the heater's not real good for winter," Mr Lynch said.
Over the 35 years of owning the Kombi, Mr Lynch has made many improvements.
"I've painted it probably three times in the 35 years I've had it," he said.
"I've reconditioned the motor a few times as well, and changed the suspension. I've done a fair bit of work on it."
Mr Lynch has no intention of parting with his VW.
"I'd never part with it, the kids will have it when I go.
"(Barry Simpson) has done a lot of work on it, he's a great craftsman," Mr Lynch said.
