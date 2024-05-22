Cowra receives another $4million for pool

Refurbishment and improvements to Cowra's Aquatic Centre are one step closer to reality.
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has welcomed more than $10 million in funding under the Growing Regions Program which will deliver more than $4.8 million to Cowra which will go to Cowra Shire Council to renew the centre.
With additional funding from the state government and local council, the upgrades are expected to see $8.5 million in works carried out over the next three to four years.
Cowra Shire Council general manager Paul Devery welcomed the funding.
"Without this funding the full scope of the project could not have been delivered - so it is excellent news," Mr Devery said.
Announcing the funding Mr McCormack said "It was well known that the facility was ageing and damaged; and Council just didn't have the money available to deliver any upgrades".
"When I told mayor Cr Ruth Fagan about the funding, she was absolutely ecstatic."
Mayor Fagan said Cowra Shire Council had been "waiting for the funding for so long" and that it was "so exciting" to see the funding finally delivered.
With the council spending more per year than it makes in admission fees to maintain the pool, the funding boost is essential for residents to have somewhere to swim in a safe and supervised area.
The full project entails several work packages.
First, a new plant room, new filtration, main pool and toddler pool redevelopment, new splashpad, new retractable shades, and a proposed clubhouse building.
Mr Devery added that the start and end date of the works are not yet clear enough to announce to the public.
"The Department has advised we will receive details of the funding agreement and implementation arrangements before the end of June," Mr Devery said.
"When that is received we will be able to present a clearer picture to the community of the staging of the works."
