Colin Neilsen takes veterans golf event

The Cowra Golf Club, had 35 veteran golfers play their Stableford competition on Thursday, April 18, 2024 over nine holes commencing from the 10th tee.
The entrants who commenced play early, experienced the greens covered with a heavy dew in the otherwise very pleasant autumn weather.
Colin Neilsen played very consistent golf to win, mastering the conditions to score 21 points, two clear of the runner Allan Wilson with 18 points.
These two were the only Veterans to produce better scores than their respective handicaps.
Colin Neilsen continued his good form when he went on to complete 18 holes and win the Pro Comp competition.
The nine Veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the 9 holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
21 Colin Neilsen (17). 19 Allan Wilson (18). 18 David Spolding (20). 18 Colin Ridding (20). 18 Mark Rush (13). 17 John Holmes (12). 17 Terry Winwood-Smith (10). 17 John Van Huizen (14). 17 Rod Eastwood (3).
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by 3, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, is run currently with the Veterans event but with all players using official Golflink handicaps.
There were 40 entrants including Veterans who joined the event.
Col Neilsen continued his good form after winning the Veteran's event and producing an excellent 41 points over 18 holes to win the Pro Comp event, but by the slim margin of just 1 point from Pippa Newham with 40 points.
The prize winners were:
1st Col Neilsen 41 (Points)
2nd Pippa Newham 40
3rd Mark Rush 38
4th Dean Murray 35
These prize winners also go into the Pro Comp ball sweep, along with: David Doran 36, Colin Ridding 35, Rodney Eastwood 35, Donny Sproh 35, Joshua Weston 35, Wayne Rodwell 35, David Thomas 34
NEAREST THE PIN RESULTS:
Hole 7: sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by David Hewson 155cm.
Hole 7: sponsored by Perfect Golf. Won by Allan Wilson 303cm
