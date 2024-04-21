Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Anzac services begin at dawn

Updated April 22 2024 - 1:24pm, first published April 21 2024 - 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cole's uniform.
Cole's uniform.

Cowra RSL sub-Branch is inviting past and serving members of the military and members of the community to join in their Anzac commemorations on April 25 at the Memorial outside Club Cowra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.