Anzac services begin at dawn

Cowra RSL sub-Branch is inviting past and serving members of the military and members of the community to join in their Anzac commemorations on April 25 at the Memorial outside Club Cowra.
The dawn service begins at 6.am, with service members forming up for the march in Bartlett Avenue at 5.30am.
The morning service and wreath laying service begins at 10.20am.
This service gives members of the community and community organisations the opportunity to lay a wreath on the memorial.
Cadets From the Cowra branch will serve as flag bearers for the services.
The cadets from Duntroon Military College will once again form up for the ceremony and then lead the march to River Park for the community service.
Many men and women from Cowra have played a role in all wars and military conflicts since the Boar War.
One such person was Charles G Cole who served in the 6th Lighthorse Regiment, 1st AIF during the First World War (1916-18) and in the Australian Artillery during World War Two (1939-45).
He was a long-time member of Cowra RSL sub-Branch, and for many years led the marches in ceremonies on Anzac Day.
The uniform he wore to lead the parade, as seen in the photograph at right, was a combination of his WWI Light Horse uniform (leggings, trousers and hat,) and his WWII Artillery uniform (coat and colour patches).
The medals on the uniform were also his.
He passed away at 94 and is buried at Cowra Lawn Cemetery.
His uniform and medals were donated to the Cowra RSL sub-Branch and are on display in the sub-Branch rooms.
