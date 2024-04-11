Passenger and pilot injured in Cowra airport emergency

Emergency services responded to a light plane crash at Cowra Airport today about 2:20 pm.
A man and a woman are believed to have been the only occupants.
It is believed the accident occurred during take-off with the plane ending up on its roof.
Both occupants were treated by ambulance paramedics with one being flown from the scene by the TOLL rescue helicopter.
The details surrounding the crash and the extent of any injuries remain under investigation.
Further updates regarding the crash and the condition of those involved are anticipated as the investigation progresses.
