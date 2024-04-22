Mining charges adjourned again in Local Court

Mining company Broula King re-appeared in Cowra Local Court on March 27 to answer three charges bought against it by the NSW Resources Regulator.
The charges listed as "contravene conditions of authorisation" had previously been adjourned to determine if they should be heard in the Land and Environment Court.
Solicitor for the Resources Regulator Mr Casperson told the court it was appropriate for them to be held in a Local Court but suggested the matter be determined before a Local Court in Sydney.
Witnesses for the Resoruces Regulator, he explained, were based in the Hunter Valley making Sydney a more convenient location for the proceedings.
Representing himself in court, the sole director of Broula King. Daryl Young, resides in the ACT.
Adjourning the matter to Cowra Local Court on May 29, presiding magistrate Vivien Swain said she wanted to see a estimate of the time it would take to determine the matter before determining a venue.
Mr Young has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
