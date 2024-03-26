FILL YOUR HOME WITH COLOUR

Any colour scheme for a room should be complimented with your choice in furniture. Colour and texture for any pieces will greatly impact the overall feel of the room so ensure you know what look you are trying to achieve. According to the big name paint brands, current trends are all about natural and complimenting tones, and this can be achieved by mixing different shades of native ochres such as umber, beige and sienna, with soft hues of blues and greens. By following this and other trends this year can really make your home shine.