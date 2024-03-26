FILL YOUR HOME WITH COLOUR

Using colour and texture throughout your home is the perfect way to add style and value to your property. A fresh coat of paint can transform a dull room into a bright and fresh space, so if you are undertaking the job, why not look at updating your colour scheme to add your own personal touch. Think about what kind of environment you are trying to create and don't be afraid to try something different.
Any colour scheme for a room should be complimented with your choice in furniture. Colour and texture for any pieces will greatly impact the overall feel of the room so ensure you know what look you are trying to achieve. According to the big name paint brands, current trends are all about natural and complimenting tones, and this can be achieved by mixing different shades of native ochres such as umber, beige and sienna, with soft hues of blues and greens. By following this and other trends this year can really make your home shine.
It's almost like bringing the outside world into your home. A mixture of browns, greens and yellows combined with natural timber and clay to help generate a modern yet traditional environment. Nature is about all the sense so your room should have different textures and smells to compliment your colour choices. For a deep forest look aim for colours like Hidden Depths and Beggar, or for that Tuscan feel you can use Cinnamon Sand and Cobbler.
Through bold colours and and splashes of contrast you can really create an identity to match your own for a room. Feature walls highlighted by artworks, daring colours punctuated by bold furniture and new wave lighting can all assist in making your room unique. Adventurous tones such as Strong Strawberry and Golden Sand provide a fun feel while contrasting colours like Red Clown and Mondrian Blue can make a room pop.
By taking a look at the past and bringing it into the present, chic is all about elegant and fashionable style. Rich, full bodied colours are used to bring focus to other textures and styling such as ornaments, ceiling detail and artworks throughout a room. Combine deep purples and blues such as Purple Verbena and Legendary Lilac or Ahoy with Hauraki Gulf for that sophisticated look.
We live in a fast paced world so creating your own space to relax and refresh can be a breath of fresh air in many peoples lives. You can achieve this effect by aiming for comfort with soothing tones to match soft textures of furniture or bedding. Foundation greys such as Modest Mauve and Silver Thaw can be matched with smooth colours including Italian Clay or Ecru to help produce a calming and serene environment.
