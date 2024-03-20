Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Figures support push for inquiry into rural crime

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
March 20 2024 - 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stolen car dumped and burned just outside of Cowra this month.
A stolen car dumped and burned just outside of Cowra this month.

With new figures released last week emphasising the growing gap between crime rates in metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas in NSW, the Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW has renewed its call for a state parliamentary inquiry into rural and regional crime.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.