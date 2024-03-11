What's on around Cowra and the region

Behind the Lines - Cowra Regional Art Gallery
March 7 - March 17
Each year the Behind the Lines exhibition features a broad selection of political cartoons from around Australia, providing an insight into the year in Australian politics and current affairs.
Chai and Chatter at Fabulously Mad
March 7
Everyone is welcome to the Fabulously Mad shop at 33 Gaskill Street, Canowindra every Thursday for a cup of chai and really interesting conversations about love, life, the universe and anything else on the menu.
Free farm tour at Rosnay Organic
March 9
Our friends at Rosnay Organic are offering FREE farm tours each weekend out at their organic farm and vineyard! Starting at 10am, walk around Rosnay with Richard or Sam and hear the all about the wonderful history of Rosnay and how it came to be the place it is today.
Car and Coffee Morning
March 10
If you have a love for cars and own that special vehicle of your choise, then come along and share your interests with fellow enthusiasts over a cup of coffee. A coffee cart will be operating on the morning. See you at Bryant Park (Low Level Bridge Car Park) on Sunday 10th March!
Wheelchair Basketball
March 11
Come rolling with us at our new Wheelchair Basketball Hub at PCYC Cowra! Training sessions are run every Monday 3-5pm Free to join
Seniors Week - Meet Anne ring: Engaging With Ageing
March 13
Located at the Cowra Libary, Meet Anne Ring to talke about the topic of engaging with aging from 2.30pm til 4 pm.
2024 Cowra Seniors Festival - Made in Australia Concert
March 15
A special free concert for the 2024 Seniors Festival in Cowra! Bookings essential via Club Cowra. Headlined by Australia's favourite entertainers, Eddie Daniels and Suzie Lee, this concert takes the audience down a time warp of Australia's best home-grown music.
Cowra Community Markets
March 16
The Cowra Community Markets are held every third Saturday of every month at Sid Kallas Oval with a wide variety of local fresh produce, diverse stallholders and local buskers.
2024 Cowra Seniors Festival - 16th Annual Seniors Trivia Challenge
March 17
The Challenge is on again! Cowra U3A & Cowra Senior Citizens Club present the 16th annual Seniors Trivia Challege. Raffle, lucky door and prizes for the top three tables. Table/Teams of eight or we can find you a place! The Cowra Bowling Club courtesy bus will be available for transport. Ph 0428 765 685 to book. Please RSVP by Wednesday, 13 March 2024 to Bev on ph. 0427 956 700.
Seniors Week High Tea
March 18
CINC are so excited to host our Seniors Week High Tea this year. It is planned to be a beautiful morning. Call 63401100 to book your spot.
2024 Cowra Seniors Festival - Cowra M&D Lunchtime Theatre
March 19
Join in the fun with an old-time radio show, presented by the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society for the 2024 Seniors Festival. Thanks to BaptistCare at Home - Cowra, the first 50 tickets booked are free! Pop into Club Cowra to book your place.
Cowra Tennis Night Competition
March 20
The comp will commence from 6pm every Wednesday and will run to Easter (8 weeks) We have brought the time earlier with the ongoing lights issue. For those struggling to make it at 6pm there will be some lighting available for teams that start later and need to play longer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.