French interpreter assists court

A French interpreter appeared via audio visual link in Cowra Local Court on February 28 to assist when Clovis Runezerwa appeared to answer a high range drink driving charge.
A French national now living in Pridham Street and working in aged care 31 year-old Runezerwa plead guilty to the offence and through the interpreter, asked the court to make an exemption order for him not to install a interlock device in any vehicle he drives after his disqualification period expires.
Finding Runezerwa guilty magistrate Rana Daher granted the order and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
His disqualification period was backdated to start on December 7, 2023.
Runezerwa was also placed on a Conditional Release Order for nine months.
Police documents presented to the court revealed Runezerwa was stopped by police about 12.25am on November 7 last year due to his nature of driving.
According to the documents Runezerwa was seen "swerving on the road" before indicating left and then right prior to turning into Jindalee Circuit.
When he noticed the police vehicle behind him he stopped.
After returning a positive roadside breath test result Runezerwa was taken to Cowra Police Station for a breath analysis where he returned a reading of 0.194.
The police documents stated Runezerwa was "unsteady on his feet" his "eyes were glazed" and he "smelt of intoxicating liquor".
