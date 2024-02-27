Cowra snapped for Google's latest street view update

Cowra's streets have been photographed for the latest update to Google Street View.
A Google Street View car has made the rounds along Cowra's avenues, laneways, and streets as part of the latest update.
Camilla Ibrahim, Communications Manager for Google Maps said collecting the latest images has a 'variety of practical uses,' including locating shops and parking, or for virtual travel.
"For over a decade, our Street View team has been trekking around Australia and working with partners to digitise and preserve all corners of Australia. We've covered big cities, country towns and remote areas in the outback," she said.
"Re-driving areas is something that we do from time to time as part of our effort to provide people with the most comprehensive, accurate and useful map possible."
