RDA riders saddle up for another year

Excitement is building as riders and volunteers prepare for another great year at RDA Cowra.
Horses have been brought in from their eight week spell and riders from local schools are being enrolled.
At the recent RDA Cowra annual general meeting horse coach Joy Webster, reported that a big year is planned with 30 Wednesdays currently scheduled each with six sessions per day.
Joy thanked the many volunteers who helped in various ways over the year saying "Our volunteers never get tired of seeing riders grow in confidence and skill."
She particularly singled out the volunteers who give their time to the RDA op shop at 117 Kendal Street.
"The fabulous work that our volunteers do at the shop greatly contributes to the management and care of our quality team of horses. We just couldn't run the program without our hard working volunteers," she said.
The meeting noted that RDA volunteers do not have to have horse experience.
Some volunteers work in the op shop while others assist with the Bunnings BBQs.
There are many and varied tasks that are all very important in keeping RDA Cowra operating.
The meeting heard that volunteers only need to give two or three hours of their time each week or fortnight.
For those who are interested in working with the horses and riders training is available.
The next training session for horses and volunteers will be held on Tuesday, March 6 from 9am to 12.30 at the RDA facility behind the Cowra Showground. Lunch will be provided.
Sessions for riders will commence on Wednesday, March 7.
If you would like to join the volunteer team get in touch with Cowra RDA via email rdacowra@gmail.com or phone 0402 482 411.
