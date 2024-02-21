Naval visit Cowra as part of regional tour

To commemorate Navy Week 2024 and to celebrate the Navy's 123rd anniversary, the Commanding Officer of HMAS Harmon Commander Glyn Hunter will be leading a team of sailors from Canberra on a regional tour of Central NSW.
The Harmon team will be visiting Cowra on February 26 as part of the tour.
The team will visit Cowra High School and St Raphael's Catholic School during the day.
A key event will be a "Beat to Quarters" ceremony to be held at the commemorative gates at River Park commencing at 5.45pm.
The "Beat to Quarters" and "Ceremonial Sunset" are derived from the oldest of naval ceremonies, dating back centuries to the age of sail.
Originally the ship's drums were beaten as a call for the ship's company to man the quarters, or action stations, when battle was imminent.
Ceremonial Sunset reflects the worldwide naval tradition of saluting the lowering of the ensign at sunset each day in ships in harbour and shore establishments.
All are welcome to attend this significant event at River Park from 5.30pm.
After the ceremonies, the team will gather at the RSL sub-Branch rooms for a late afternoon tea where you are invited to meet the navy personnel.
