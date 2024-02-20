Fair dinkum men's retreat at the dam

The annual Fair Dinkum Men's retreat at Wyangala dam is taking place from March 22 to 24, 2024.
This year, the speaker will be former Australian Rugby Wallabies and NRL physician Dr John Best.
John will be talking from a Christian perspective about the interplay between our physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.
John enjoys a number of areas in sports and exercise medicine.
He has considerable experience working with elite athletes including almost 15 years involvement with the Australian Rugby Union, incorporating a decade serving as the Australian team (Wallabies) team physician, which included the victorious 1999 Rugby World Cup.
His other roles with Australian Rugby included medical director, sports science consultant (High-Performance Unit), tournament medical officer for Rugby World Cup 2003 and Australian representative on International Rugby Board's medical advisory and anti-doping committees addressing player safety and well-being.
John and his family completed a working sabbatical in London which involved working with professional sports clubs.
This included the English Premier League Football, professional rugby union and Super-League teams.
It also included medical care of the victorious Southern Hemisphere rugby team.
John has served on Football Australasia's high-performance committee and is currently on the National Rugby League's (NRL) medical advisory panel. He was tournament medical officer for the 2020 NRL 'Nines' and acts as a medical consultant for the Australian Professional Golfers' Association (PGA).
Register at www.fairdinkummensministry.org
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.