Meet the 'cop who fell to earth'

When a young eighteen-year-old Craig Semple joined the New South Wales Police Force in 1988, he generally preferred to steer clear of trouble rather than turn and face it.
But like so many young police officers, through a process of intentionally and selflessly turning towards danger, he gradually built resilience to fear.
By the time he started locking horns with some of the most feared members of Australia's outlaw motorcycle gangs, Craig thought himself completely bulletproof and fearless.
The Cop Who Fell to Earth is Craig's story.
He will be telling his story during an author talk at the Cowra Library from 10.30am on February 29.
Book online at http://tinyurl.com/CraigSempleCowra or call Cowra Library on 6340 2180.
Craig's book covers his transformation and profound personal growth through exposure to extreme life events.
In his raw and unflinchingly honest autobiography he gives a rare insight into the difficulties and dynamics of criminal investigation.
Crime scenes described in vivid detail provide a front-row seat to the challenges of trauma, while gripping narratives of covert operations shine a light on the shadows cast by despair, greed and power at all levels of society.
Ultimately, it is a story of how human endurance, tenacity, sacrifice and belief in something beyond the self ultimately lead to the triumph of good over evil.
