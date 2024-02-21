Cowra Guardian
Cowra renewables project put on hold

By Eliza Spencer
February 21 2024 - 11:18am
Clean Cowra co-founder Dylan Gower said construction was scheduled to begin this year, and be in operation by 2025.
A renewable project with ambitions to produce enough gas to supply Cowra's homes is in limbo, after the state government scrapped a $110m investment fund before any grants had been handed out.

