Stage could be used again

The Noh stage, which was reconstructed for the first time in many years at Cowra's Japanese Garden last weekend is likely to make a reappearance at the garden's annual festivals, Koyo in May and Matsuri Sakura in September this year.
The garden last weekend played host to educational talks by Dr Tets Kimura and Associate Professor Richard Bullen during the temporary reconstruction of the stage.
Dr Kimura and Associate Professor Bullen, presented their research findings and insights, contributing to a deeper understanding of Cowra's unique role in the Australia-Japan friendship over the past 80 years since the Breakout.
Dr Tets Kimura delved into highlights from his research, identifying non-POWs who were interned during World War II, revealing that some were born in Australia or had become naturalized citizens.
He emphasised the importance of recognizing these individuals and acknowledging the denial of their right to freedom, a right afforded to all Australian citizens.
Associate Professor Richard Bullen focused on the captivating acceptance of typical Japanese themes and motifs in the art created by POWs in Cowra, a remarkable phenomenon that occurred even while Japan was considered the enemy.
The culmination of the week's events was a performance on Saturday afternoon by Mr Sam Egawa, President of the Australian Noh Chant Club.
Egawa treated visitors to two selections from traditional Noh theatre.
