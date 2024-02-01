What's on around Cowra and the region

Pitch and Putt
February 1
Wyangala Dam Golf Course will now be offering Pitch & Putt. No time limits, open all day. $5.00 Honesty box. 6 holes of 65 metres or less. Clubs and balls available at the back of the clubhouse if required
Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition
February 1
The annual Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition is back for 2024! Running on Thursday February 1, discover a full day of onsite farm visits and public displays of some the district's best commercial merino sheep.
Cowra Parkinsons Support Fundraiser
February 1
Cowra Parkinsons support will be holding a high tea fundraiser at 10am to 12pm in the Nguluway Room at the Cowra Library Building. Gold coin donation, also a hamper raffle will be conducted. Everyone is invited and welcome to enjoy a cup of tea and wonderful food with high tea.
Bonsai Workshop
February 3
Join Bonsai expert Cath Duncan and learn to pot up, shape and train your very own Bonsai. $50 per person with all materials included.
Free Bra-B-Q
February 6
Eddy's of Canowindra is hosting a FREE Bra-B-Q for the Bra Room fitting day! Yvette from The Bra Room is doing FREE bra fittings.
Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets
February 6
The Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets have you covered with their upcoming Market! Held from 9am - 1pm this coming Sunday, the Markets offer a range of stallholders and diverse products, making it a day not to be missed!
Valentines Week
February 11 and 14
Something new at the Quarry for Valentine's Day/ week... Sunday Brunch Sunday 11 February - Pancakes and Megashakes boozy cocktail megashakes from 10am Wednesday Dinner 14 February - Tapas and pasta menu.
Cowra Community Markets
February 17
The Cowra Community Markets are held every third Saturday of every month at Sid Kallas Oval with a wide variety of local fresh produce, diverse stallholders and local buskers.
Biker Bash
February 24
Biker Bash Show n Shine Cruise will be held on the corner of Olympic Way and Crowther Street Koorawatha on Private Property we are now looking to the future with optimism to grow, evolve and transpire into a fully catered biker weekend to get away and have a great time.
