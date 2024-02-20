Horror 2023 on our roads with 23 people in fatalities

The horrific last month of 2023 has contributed to a tragic year on the region's roads during which 23 people lost their lives.
In 2022, 15 people lost their lives in accidents on central west roads, according to figures provided to the Cowra Guardian by Transport for NSW.
The most deaths occurred on Lithgow district roads with five people dying in motor vehicle accidents.
Four people lost their lives on Cabonne Roads and one person died in the Cowra Shire.
Despite repeated warnings the deaths on our roads have continued into 2024 with one person dying in an accident on the Belubula Way between Canowindra and Mandurama and one person dying in a Cowra accident.
"Every death or serious injury on NSW roads is a tragedy and the impact echoes through the community," deputy secretary Safety, Environment and Regulation, Transport for NSW Sally Webb told the Cowra Guardian.
"Road deaths are particularly hard for many country communities where people may have life-long ties to county towns," she said.
Ms Webb said the NSW Government continues to deliver a range of road safety measures to improve safety in our regional areas, including lifesaving infrastructure treatments, road safety education and campaigns, as well as police and automated enforcement.
"The NSW Government is committed to lowering the toll but we can't do it alone - we need everyone to work together so everyone makes it home safely," she said.
Across the central west in 2023
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.