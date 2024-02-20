Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Horror 2023 on our roads with 23 people in fatalities

February 20 2024 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An accident, not a fatality, near Cowra last year.
An accident, not a fatality, near Cowra last year.

The horrific last month of 2023 has contributed to a tragic year on the region's roads during which 23 people lost their lives.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.