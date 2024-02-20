Horror 2023 on our roads with 23 people in fatalities

2 people lost their lives on the roads in Bathurst (2 in 2022). 2 people lost their lives on the roads in Bland (2 in 2022). 1 person lost their life on Blayney roads (0 in 2022). Four people lost their lives on roads in Cabonne (3 in 2022). 1 person lost their life on Cowra roads (1 in 2022). 3 people lost their lives on Forbes roads (1 in 2022). 1 person lost their life on Lachlan Shire roads (0 in 2022). 5 people lost their lives on Lithgow roads (5 in 2022). 1 person was killed on Oberon roads (0 in 2022). 2 people lost their lives on Orange roads (0 in 2022). No one lost their life on Parkes roads (1 in 2022). 1 person lost their life on Weddin roads (1 in 2022).