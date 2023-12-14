What's on around Cowra and the region

Carols in the Park
December 15
Join the Combined Cowra Churches for a free BBQ, games, prizes and christmas carols. At Brougham Park at 5.30om from 7.30pm. BYO chair/picnic blanket
Wyangala Country Club Christmas Party
December 16
Book the courtesy bus now from Reflections Holiday Park and don't miss out on this great night! So many raffles and chances to win great prizes, Christmas hampers will be drawn.
Cargo Christmas in the Village
December 17
The Cargo Christmas in the Village is a FREE community event on Sunday 17 December 2023.
Santa Fly In
December 20
Cowra Aero Club Santa Fly In. Leave a present at Elders Emms Mooney, 45 Kendal Street before 4pm on December 20.
Milk and Cookies with Mrs Claus
December 20
Make your own Christmas Mice, & enjoy yummy pizza listening to a special book reading of the classic children's story, The Night Before Christmas. Mrs Claus will also share her scrumptious cookies from the Elves' Special Bakery! Bookings are essential and spaces are limited. Please book on Eventbrite.
CWA Lunch
December 21
Come join the CWA ladies for lunch at the Bowling Club at 12pm, a perfect chance to meet other local ladies. Contact CWA secertary Sooyen Schoenwald at 6341-4437
Koorawatha Community Christmas
December 23
Come along and enjoy an awesome afternoon of festivities. We will have a slip & Slide, backyard cricket, live music and and of course SANTA who will arrive 4:30pm
Christmas Eve Family Carols
December 24
Join us at the St John's Anglican Church as we celebrate the birth of jesus and the arrival of God in the world. 5pm with a BBQ and carols starting at 6pm.
Christmas Eve Dinner
December 24
Book now for a Christmas Eve Dinner at Wyangala Country Club. Beautifully decorated tables. Christmas carols. Christmas colouring in and free Lucky Dip for the children...Bookings: 0409 608 118 by 15th December
Christmas Day Lords Supper
December 25
Join the St John's Anglican Church as they celebrate with the lords supper at 8am
