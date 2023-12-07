It pays not fill your tank in Cowra - fuel 10 cents a litre more expensive

The mystery of how petrol prices are set continues.
In Cowra today motorists can fill up with E10 at both of the town's Ampol outlets and BP for 199.9 cents a litre.
At United in Kendal Street the price is 193.9 cents.
If you're heading out of town it pays not to fill up in Cowra.
Heading to Young or through Young you can fill the tank for as little as 179.9 cents a litre at Metro Fuel in Nasmyth Street.
In Grenfell today the cheapest price is at Metro Grenfell where E10 is 193.9 cents a litre.
If you're heading to Sydney via Bathurst you'll find multiple outlets selling E10 for less than 180 cents a litre with 177.5 cents a litre common and one outlet, United, selling E10 for 175.9 cents a litre.
Head back towards Orange and the cheapest is 188.9 cents at Metro Lucknow with most outlets in Orange selling E10 for around 191 cents a litre.
