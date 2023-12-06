Cowra Guardian
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

10th year caring for Cowra at Christmas

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
December 6 2023 - 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra Real Estate staff with Lisa Pangas from Service NSW and Jodie McInnes from the Salvation Army.
Cowra Real Estate staff with Lisa Pangas from Service NSW and Jodie McInnes from the Salvation Army.

A decade ago, Ross and Lyn Sharkey initiated a campaign in Cowra, collecting toys for the Salvation Army, igniting a tradition that continues to thrive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.