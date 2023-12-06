Cowra celebrates and recognises its young leaders

Members of the 2023 Cowra Youth Council, together with their families gathered at the Cowra Japanese Garden on Monday, December 4 for a special presentation to celebrate their achievements throughout 2023.
"Congratulations to the Youth Council on a very successful year," Cowra mayor Ruth Fagan said on the night.
"You've all been doing wonderful things in the community and I think it's great that you are building links with other community organisations to run more activities for young people and to participate in community life."
Cr Fagan presenting certificates of achievement to the Youth Councillors during the evening.
The Cowra Youth Council have indeed had a very busy year, participating in the Cowra Festival of International Understanding, Youth Week, NAIDOC Week, Anzac Day, Peace Day and Disability Awareness Day, as well as successfully hosting the recent Body Positivity day with guest speakers and a screening of the Embrace Kids documentary for hundreds of local school students.
In their leadership report, Cohan Howden (Chairperson), Laura Price (Co- Deputy Chair) and Georgie Anning (Co-Deputy Chair) summed it up best when they said - "As you can see, we've been pretty active this year".
"We're looking forward to working with our new members and have lots of plans for next year.
"We'd like to thank the Council for continuing to support us, especially Councillors Judi Smith and Erin Watt and staff members Linda, Emma and Charlotte.
"We'd also like to thank Mayor Fagan and former Mayor, Cr Bill West, who has always been one of our strongest supporters.
"To our parents, thank you for supporting us to be involved in Youth Council.
Without the support of our families we wouldn't be able to do all of the things we do," Cohan, Laura and Georgie said.
The presentation evening farewelled Youth Councillors, Louis Gough (3 years), Ethan Austin (4 years), Destiny Pepper (4 years) and Alex Shaw (5 years).
The presentation night also paid special welcome to six new members joining the Youth Council for 2024, who will be a terrific addition to the Youth Council team.
The Cowra Youth Council is made up of two Councillors (currently Cr Judi Smith and Cr Erin Watt), the Cowra Council Community Development Officer, and up to 12 young people aged 12-24yrs that reside or attend school within the Cowra Shire.
Youth Councillors are appointed to the CYC for a 14 month term commencing in November each year.
Many members choose to stay involved with the Youth Council for several years.
