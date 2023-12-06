Cowra Guardian
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Cowra celebrates and recognises its young leaders

By Newsroom
December 6 2023 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the 2023 Cowra Youth Council, together with their families gathered at the Cowra Japanese Garden on Monday, December 4 for a special presentation to celebrate their achievements throughout 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.