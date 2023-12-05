New facility expected to increase tourist appeal of Gooloogong

Gooloogong has celebrated the opening of its new amenities building.
The new building is an addition to the village's facilities which is expected to entice tourists.
Duty MLC for the Cootamundra Electorate Stephen Lawrence, member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, Cowra mayor Ruth Fagan, deputy mayor Paul Smith and councillors Bill West and Nikki Kiss were among the guests at the opening ceremony.
"It's an absolute pleasure to be here this afternoon, in this beautiful town," Mr Lawrence said.
"I've just had a quick inspection of the new amenities block, and it really is an exemplar of modern style of public toilets."
Highlighting the block's inclusive design, Mr Lawrence remarked, "It's an inclusive block also, with its disability access to its single-use cubicles, the two toilets themselves, and the two separate showers. I think you can expect a few extra visitors because of its inclusiveness".
Steph Cooke MP shared her sentiments about Gooloogong's transformation.
"It's lovely to be here today and to see so many familiar faces," Ms Cooke said.
"I have wonderful and fond memories of Gooloogong over the past six years.
"When we stand in a park like this, we have an opportunity to reflect on the journey so far.
"What we have here is a community that has pulled together over decades to create this wonderful space in the centre of town. Thank you for the input that is put into this community," she said.
Ms Cooke said the state-of-the-art upgrade was made possible thanks to a $70,300 investment by the previous Coalition Government - under the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund program - and serves as a testament to the commitment of the Coalition in improving infrastructure and essential services in regional communities.
"Our villages are the beating heart of rural and regional communities; whenever I visit and chat with locals, I'm always so encouraged by their passion for their district, and their pride in their area; you couldn't bestow an investment on a more grateful group of people," Ms Cooke said.
"And it's certainly no different in Gooloogong, where the renovated amenities building - which includes accessible showers and toilets - not only enhances the village for the benefit of residents, but also acts as a drawcard for tourists, with the park providing camping sites for visitors.
"It's these kinds of investments that are crucial to the longevity of our towns and villages; they may only be relatively small, but assets like this pay huge dividends for local communities, with tourism having a flow-on effect throughout the economy, as visitors stop and spend money locally, before moving on to the next destination to spread the word among other travellers about where they've been.
"I will always be a steadfast advocate for local development opportunities, and will lobby the government strongly to continue investing in regional infrastructure, ensuring that the evolving needs of our communities are met, and that they have access to vital facilities like these.
"Maintaining and enhancing our Crown reserves means residents have access to quality spaces for sports and fitness, or to just relax, rejuvenate and stay in touch with each other.
"As Gooloogong looks to the future, the amenities building stands as a symbol of progress and a testament to the positive outcomes that collaboration and investment can yield," she said
Cowra Mayor Ruth Fagan expressed council's gratitude to the Gooloogong community.
"Thank you very much to the community of Gooloogong for making an effort and looking after this amazing park," Cr Fagan said.
"There is a lot of hard work that goes into this, and council has been very successful in acquiring grants for this type of thing, and this is a culmination of those."
Cr Fagan also extended appreciation to the dedicated staff involved in the park's upkeep and infrastructure projects.
"I'd like to also thank the staff who do a great job on looking after the park and making sure that these infrastructure projects are completed.
"It's been a long time coming," she said.
