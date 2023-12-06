Thieves attempt to take ATM from Servo

Cowra and Chifley Police are continuing investigations into the forced entry at teh Cowra service station about 4.30am on Monday December 4, 2023.
Police said two males forced entry into the service station on Kendal Street, Cowra, and stole money.
Police were told the pair also attempted to steal an ATM.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District have commenced an investigation into the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Cowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Following multiple crashes over the past few weeks, police reported a single vehicle accident on the Lachlan Valley Way near Gooloogong.
About 12.30pm on November 28, the vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree on the outskirts of Gooloogong.
There were no reported injuries, despite the vehicle sustaining severe damage.
Highway patrol, a police caged truck and two ambulance attended the scene.
