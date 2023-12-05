'Cowardly' act punished - offender fined and on community order

"No man should be striking a woman, to do so is cowardly," magistrate Rana Daher told a 19 year-old Cowra man charged with common assault when he appeared in the Local Court on November 29.
The man, Jauwarna Cutmore, was placed on a 12 month Community Corrections Order and fined $500 after pleading guilty to common assault.
"His sentence assessment report doesn't help him at all," magistrate Rana Daher said during sentencing.
Cutmore, 19, of Rankin Street was also ordered to attend a men's behavioural change program within 12 months.
"The court will not tolerate domestic violence offences," Ms Daher said.
"What concerns the court is you don't see your behaviour as problematic."
Committing the offence Cutmore was in breach of earlier bonds imposed by the court.
Ms Daher took no action over the breaches.
According to police documents Cutmore and his victim had attended an event in Sydney in October this year and afterwards had become involved in an argument.
About 10pm they left the venue to catch a taxi and the accused continued to yell at the victim and used his closed fist to punch the victim once in the stomach, police said.
After his arrest Cutmore declined to be interviewed by police.
