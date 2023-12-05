Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

'Cowardly' act punished - offender fined and on community order

December 6 2023 - 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Cowardly' act punished - offender fined and on community order
'Cowardly' act punished - offender fined and on community order

"No man should be striking a woman, to do so is cowardly," magistrate Rana Daher told a 19 year-old Cowra man charged with common assault when he appeared in the Local Court on November 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.