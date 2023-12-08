Offender ordered to undertake anger management

A Cowra man charged with common assault and destroy or damage property was told his victim has a right to feel safe in the home.
The common assault offence, to which Joshua Cody Gordon Cooney pleaded guilty to is classified as domestic violence related.
Sentencing 30 year-old Cooney of Kite Street to an 18 month Conditional Release Order and ordering he undertake anger management magistrate Rana Daher told him "domestic violence offences are serious offences".
"The victim should fee safe in the home," Ms Daher told Cooney.
On the charge of destroy or damage property Cooney was fined $750.
Representing himself Cooney told the court he "consumed more alcohol than usual" after attending a family event.
"I'm disgusted and disappointed in myself, I let it get to that state," he said before telling the court he had not consumed alcohol since.
"If any confrontation comes up I leave the premises and let things calm down," he added.
According to police documents tabled in court Cooney and his victim became involved in an argument after returning from a family event in Canowindra on September 24 this year.
Police said Cooney became abusive and degrading before throwing a glass at a door.
Cooney then, police said, took hold of a barn storm separating two rooms causing damage to the door.
He then, according to police, took hold of his victim, placing his hands around her neck and shoulder area squeezing the victim and yelling in the victim's face.
