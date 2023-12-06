Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Woman jailed after lost travel card used to make online purchases

December 7 2023 - 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman jailed after lost travel card used to make online purchases
Woman jailed after lost travel card used to make online purchases

A 40 year-old Cowra woman who has "struggled in the past with drug and alcohol' was jailed for seven months when she appeared in the Local Court on November 29, 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.