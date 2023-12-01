Magpies are soaring into Woodbridge Cup

Cowra Magpies president Bruce Wallace has addressed the club's imminent transition into the Woodbridge Cup competition next year.
"We have nominated to go into the Woodbridge Cup next year, and I can't see any reason why we won't be accepted," Mr Wallace said, highlighting the club's proactive approach to embrace this new opportunity.
"That's the only choice we have," he said, emphasising the inevitability of the shift after being excluded from Group 10's plans.
Reflecting on the team's future prospects, Mr Wallace expressed confidence in their competitiveness in the Woodbridge Cup.
"We've re-signed most of our players from this year," he said.
"A couple of players have left, and we've got a couple of good juniors coming through, so we will be competitive for sure."
The newly elected president acknowledged the challenge ahead but remained optimistic.
"We're looking forward to the challenge," he said, signifying the club's readiness to adapt to the new competition.
Amidst these changes, discussions revolve around the seniors' coaching role.
"There has been a discussion around the senior side's coach," Mr Wallace said.
"We agreed to extend it another two weeks to December 11, which is when we will make an announcement for the seniors coach."
However, plans have been finalised in other coaching positions.
"We do have an 18s coach and league tag coach," Mr Wallace said.
"Chris Barratto is coaching under 18s, and Greg Garlick is returning to his role for women's league tag."
The decision to move to the Woodbridge Cup was partly influenced by the club's desire to remain in Group 10's premiership.
"Our first priority was to stay in the Group 10 premiership as a three-team club," Mr Wallace said.
"Essentially, they said we couldn't be a part of it because we couldn't fill the first-grade side."
The shift comes after a successful season for the senior reserve grade Magpies, securing the minor premiership.
With the impending move, the club anticipates a formidable under-18s team.
"Under 18s will be very strong and dominant," Mr Wallace said.
"All of our teams will have a good chance next season," he said.
