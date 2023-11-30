Pitch and Putt
November 30
Wyangala Dam Golf Course will now be offering Pitch & Putt. No time limits, open all day. $5.00 Honesty box, 6 holes of 65 meters or less. Clubs & Balls available at the back of the clubhouse if required
Michael Clarke Memorial Fishing Competition
December 1
Entry Fee $5.00 at Wyangala Dam. Registration from 5pm Friday 1st Dec until Sun 3rd Dec @ Wyangala Country Club
Cowra Christmas Festival
December 1
Returning once again to the Main Street of Cowra on Friday 1st December from 6pm - 9pm, the Cowra Christmas Festival is the perfect opportunity to stock up on the gifts you forgot to purchase.
Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers
December 3
Visiting Millthorpe markets leaving from the Cowra Visitor Centre at 8am. Contact team leader Terry on 0426 253 129.
Cancer Action Group lunch
December 7
Annual Christmas lunch at Club Cowra from 12 noon. You can book a ticket on 0417529 880.
Garden Club Christmas
December 14
12 Nerang Place, members are required to bring a plate of food and a folding chair.
Paint & Sip at the Cowra Japanese Garden
December 17
Windowrie Wines, Cheese boards, hot finger food and live music! What a perfect way to spend an afternoon for a Christmas party or give as a gift for someone special.
Santa Fly In
December 20
Cowra Aero Club Santa Fly In. Leave a present at Elders Emms Mooney, 45 Kendal Street before 4pm on December 20.
CWA Lunch
December 21
Come join the CWA ladies for lunch at the Bowling Club at 12pm, a perfect chance to meet other local ladies. Contact CWA secertary Sooyen Schoenwald at 6341-4437
Christmas Eve Family Carols
December 24
Join us at the St John's Anglican Church as we celebrate the birth of jesus and the arrival of God in the world. 5pm with a BBQ and carols starting at 6pm.
Christmas Day Lords Supper
December 25
Join the St John's Anglican Church as they celebrate with the lords supper at 8am
