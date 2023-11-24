Club teams up with retailers

Club Cowra has teamed up with 20 of Cowra's retailers to make your Christmas easier.
In its annual Christmas promotion, the Club has committed to stimulating the local economy leading into Christmas with a combination of cash and vouchers from local retailers to "keep the bucks here" this Christmas.
Club Cowra Operations Manager Marc McLeish said he has been pleasantly surprised by what he has found while putting this promotion together.
"Our local shops really do have a lot to offer this Christmas", he said.
"It's great to see what our retailers have. The shops in Cowra have adapted since the Target closure, they have really diversified and have stock in store. There are very few gift ideas that can't be serviced right here in town," Marc said.
How Can you win?
The Christmas made easy draw will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 6:30. All you have to do to enter is be a member of the Club and you will receive a ticket in the barrel for every $10 spent at Club Cowra.
$6225.00 worth of cash and prizes
All the businesses involved have sweetened the pot and thrown in a little bit extra to make the prize pool value a huge $6225.
Marc said the response from the businesses has been overwhelming.
"It started out with the Club making purchases of $100 raffles for our draw with local content our priority. I mentioned to a couple of the businesses they can add to it if they wish, and it just snowballed from there," he said.
The Prize pool will be one prize of $2000 cash and one of $1000 cash.
Vouchers - Kilbys Heating and Cooling $1750, Rourke and Henry $150, Bloom Flower Studio $150, Superb Jewellery $200, Jedabella Fashion $200, Relish Home and living $150, French's Store $150, KOUS Clothing $200, Beds R Us $150, Sportspower $150, Nangar gems $200, Kendal St Newsagency $200, Shoes 4 You $200, Cowboys Guns and Gear $150, Bushman's Boots and All $150, Fork in the River $150, Style for Women $100, Unearthed Homewares and Interiors $150, Studio 36A $200, Paws n Tails $200.
Buy Local This Christmas
Marc added there is a real feeling of energy among the Cowra stores.
"It's no doubt the retail sector has been doing it pretty tough in recent times but as I said before they have adjusted, they have put themselves in the best position to provide as much as they can for us this Christmas.
"They are energetic and focussed, I'm really impressed," Marc said.
"Now it's time for Cowra to support them.
"Club Cowra urges everyone to take a look around and you will find so much is here for us right here in town."
