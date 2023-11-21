Lester Black a clear winner at veterans golf

There were 49 veterans competing in their nine hole stableford event played from the 10th tee, and with the majority of the Veterans going on to play the extra nine holes to compete in Pro Comp 18 hole stableford event In the excellent playing conditions on the golf course, Lester Black became the star of the day to win the Veterans nine hole event with an exceptional 24 points, 3 points clear of the second placed Clive Wilson, who also had an impressive score with 21 points.

