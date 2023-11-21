Lester Black a clear winner at veterans golf

The Cowra Golf Club events on Thursday, November 16, 2023 were strongly supported with entrants.
There were 49 veterans competing in their nine hole stableford event played from the 10th tee, and with the majority of the Veterans going on to play the extra nine holes to compete in Pro Comp 18 hole stableford event In the excellent playing conditions on the golf course, Lester Black became the star of the day to win the Veterans nine hole event with an exceptional 24 points, 3 points clear of the second placed Clive Wilson, who also had an impressive score with 21 points.
Lester Black went on to win the Pro Comp 18 hole event and also to win the nearest the pin on the 14th hole.
There were 12 prize winners who are listed in the order of their stableford score for the nine holes played, and the Veterans 18 hole handicap they played off:
24 Lester Black (26). 21 Clive Wilson (21). 20 Michael Millar (24). 19 John Herrett (19). 18 Phil Millard (24). 18 Graeme Johnstone (29). 18 Ray Salsibury (12). 17 Ross Skene (25). 17 David Gouge (17). 17 Alfonso Melisi (16). 17 Steve Johnstone (6). 16 Ray Houghton (37) on a count back from other players.
These prize winners will have their Veteran 18 hole handicaps reduced by three, other entrants will have their handicap increased by one
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, had 41 starters for the event is run concurrently with the Veterans event, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Congratulations go to this week's winner Lester Black with 44 points was the clear winner, never the less the next six placed players scored better than their Golflink handicaps.
The prize winners were: 1st Lester Black 44 (points). 2nd Ray Salsibury 40. 3rd Michael Millar 40. 4th Jamie Judd 39
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: John Herret 38, Clive Wilson 37, Wayne Rodwell 37, Graeme Johnstone 34, David Gouge 34, David Spolding 34, Alfonso Melisi 33, Steve Johnstone 33.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Nicky Basson 194cm Uniquely winning his own sponsored event.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Lester Black 229cm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.