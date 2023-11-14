Cowra Guardian
Former Cowra wine leader recognised

November 14 2023 - 11:08am
DPIs Deputy Director General Agriculture Kate Lorimer-Ward and 2022 Graham Gregory Award winner Tom Ward.
Former Cowra Regional Vignerons Association president Tom Ward has been announced as the 2022 Graham Gregory Award recipient at the annual ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards.

