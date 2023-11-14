Former Cowra wine leader recognised

Former Cowra Regional Vignerons Association president Tom Ward has been announced as the 2022 Graham Gregory Award recipient at the annual ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards.
NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) Group Director Plant Systems Dr Alison Bowman said the Graham Gregory Award recognises people who are advancing the wine industry.
"This award celebrates those that contribute to the NSW wine industry's continuing growth and success," Dr Bowman said.
"It is named in honour of Graham Gregory, a pioneer of the NSW wine industry and a former NSW DPI Deputy Director General in Agriculture.
"Mr Ward is a respected Orange vigneron who has played an integral role in the NSW wine industry, through his outstanding leadership roles and enhancing the profile of the NSW wine industry at a regional and state level."
Mr Ward has held various roles that have contributed to advancing the NSW wine industry, including being a current Board Member of Orange 360, the previous President of the Orange Regional Vignerons Association and Cowra Regional Vignerons Association, and Mr Ward was also President of the NSW Wine Industry Association (NSW Wine) between 2013 - 2019.
"While Tom was President of NSW Wine, he initiated the first Memorandum of Understanding between NSW Wine and the NSW Government, resulting strong relationship between the two advising the Skills Development Program and creating positive outcomes for industry," Dr Bowman said.
Current NSWWIA President Mark Bourne said Mr Ward has a depth of knowledge and an understanding of our industry that is second to none.
"His contributions to the NSW wine industry at regional, state and national is impressive and a sign of his commitment to a sustainable future for the first state of wine," said Mr Bourne.
"I congratulate Tom as a well-deserved Graham Gregory Award winner and we thank him for his contributions," Mr Bourne said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.