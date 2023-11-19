Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers see the sea

In early November, eight members of the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers ventured off to Narrabeen for a three night holiday by the sea.
Basing ourselves at lovely Narrabeen, we mastered the public transport system including bus, light rail and ferry to safely manoeuvre ourselves to and from our destinations.
Our first full day was the 10km Spit Bridge to Manly walk.
The route took us along scenic shore lines including Clontarf Beach and North Harbour Reserve, before finishing at the white sands of Manly beach.
A few braved an ankle deep paddle in the surf, while our very own mermaid, courageous Anne, put us to shame by catching a number of waves.
Our second day was the picturesque 7km walk from Coogee Beach to Bondi, being mesmerised by the more than 100 Sculptures by the Sea Art Exhibitions.
There is something hypnotising about the expansive views of the endless blue ocean.
These sights are almost as good as our local country panoramas like Nangar, Weddin Mountains, Conimbla and the Blue Mountains, to name a few.
