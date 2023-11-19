Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers see the sea

Milthorpe Markets are on Sunday 03 Dec, 8:30am to 3pm. Entry is via a gold coin donation, and is a fund raiser for the Milthorpe Public School P&C. We may have to park a distance from Redman Oval, so as Bushwalkers, we won't mind the stroll to and from the market site. With over 250 stalls, it promises to be a big day. We plan an earlier start, leaving the Visitor Centre at 8am. Leader Terry (0415 253 129)