Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Driver trapped in single vehicle crash

Updated November 13 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:47pm
Emergency services personnel work to free the driver from the vehicle involved in Monday's accident.
Ambulance, police, fire and rescue and paramedics took nearly one hour to release a male driver involved in a single vehicle accident near Cowra on Monday morning.

Local News

