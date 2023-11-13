Driver trapped in single vehicle crash

Ambulance, police, fire and rescue and paramedics took nearly one hour to release a male driver involved in a single vehicle accident near Cowra on Monday morning.
The accident occurred shortly after 8.40am about 3kms from Cowra on the Lachlan Valley Way.
When emergency services arrived they found a car had collided into a tree with a male driver trapped at the wheel.
Police media said the driver, a 75-year-old man, was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to a landing spot at Lyndhurst where he was airlifted by Toll Rescue helicopter to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
