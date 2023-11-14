Optus outage started earlier in the Cowra district

Cowra businesses and residents affected by Optus outages have been offered bonus mobile data, after a national outage compounded mobile service outages experienced for three days across the region.
Towns including Cowra, Young, Grenfell and Canowindra were without Optus service from Monday to Wednesday evening last week, with a nationwide outage impacting over 10 million customers on Wednesday.
Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in a statement that she was "deeply sorry for [the] outage."
"We know how important connectivity is to all our customers, and that we let you down," she said.
"Eligible postpaid customers will be able to access 200GB of extra data... Eligible prepaid customers will be able to access unlimited data on weekends until the end of the year."
Bonus data can be claimed on the My Optus app, where customers must sign in, select the 'service' and 'add-ons', then 'data' and '100gB' where the app will show a $0 charge. Business customers have been advised to contact the Optus Business Centre.
Small businesses and consumers impacted by the outage have been encouraged to seek assistance from the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman, who provide a free and independent dispute resolution service - including compensation claims.
A senate inquiry into the outage, announced by the Greens last week, will investigate further avenues for compensation, and how the federal government can better ensure reliable phone coverage across the country.
The inquiry will return its findings on December 9.
