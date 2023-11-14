Cowra Guardian
Optus outage started earlier in the Cowra district

By Eliza Spencer
November 14 2023 - 11:39am
Cowra businesses and residents affected by Optus outages have been offered bonus mobile data, after a national outage compounded mobile service outages experienced for three days across the region.

