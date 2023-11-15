Cowra Guardian
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Still lots more to be done in flood recovery

By Eliza Spencer
November 15 2023 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hi-vis vests stand out against the grey skies and yellow grass on one of the smaller roads of Eugowra, where Ken Guymer and Simon Gellert have continued the steady work of fence repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.