Flying fox colony takes off - problems now in Bathurst and Orange

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
November 13 2023 - 3:35pm
A large portion of Cowra's flying fox camp at the Cowra Golf Course has moved on, possibly to Bathurst and Orange.
Cowra's flying fox problem has eased.

Local News

