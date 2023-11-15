Cowra Guardian
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Cowra welcomes Italy as guest nation for the Festival International Understanding in 2024

November 15 2023 - 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Roberto Rizzo (holding baton), Mr Franco Barilaro of the Italian Association and Ms Valentina Biguzzi, Educational and Cultural Office, joined mayor Ruth Fagan, other councillors and staff at the launch.
Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Roberto Rizzo (holding baton), Mr Franco Barilaro of the Italian Association and Ms Valentina Biguzzi, Educational and Cultural Office, joined mayor Ruth Fagan, other councillors and staff at the launch.

Cowra was delighted to host delegates from the Italian Embassy this week to finalise the details for Italy as the guest national for the Festival International Understanding in March 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.