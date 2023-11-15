Cowra was delighted to host delegates from the Italian Embassy this week to finalise the details for Italy as the guest national for the Festival International Understanding in March 2024.
The Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Roberto Rizzo, Mr Franco Barilaro of the Italian Association and Ms Valentina Biguzzi, Educational and Cultural Office, joined the Mayor Ruth Fagan, other Councillors and staff to discuss their participation in next year's event.
After lunch, which included handing over the Festival Baton, the guests were taken on a tour of the sites and Italian Memorials already in Cowra.
"The Festival of International Understanding has a rich history that dates back to 1964. It was established during a time when Cowra recognised the benefits of promoting cross-cultural understanding and unity among nations and this is still an important role in the Cowra community.
"The theme "Festa Italiano!" will provide the base for a remarkable celebration of cultural diversity and understanding with one of the more popular guest nations which was last featured in 1969.
The festival is an opportunity to showcase Italy's rich cultural heritage and strengthen the bonds of friendship between Cowra, Australia and Italy- Cowra mayor Ruth Fagan
"This will be the 59th Festival of International Understanding and it is set to be an unforgettable celebration." Cr Fagan said.
"This early visit by the Deputy Head of Mission and special guests of the Embassy, has provided an opportunity to review the preparations for the festival, exchange ideas and pleasantries, and ensure that everything is in place for a successful and memorable celebration of Italian culture and international understanding," Cr Fagan said.
The Festival Co-ordinator is very keen to hear from local residents with Italian ancestry as who may be able to bring some local expertise and experience to the event.
For more information about participation in the 59th Festival of International Understanding 2024, please contact Festival Coordinator, Lisa Flanagan on 0499 806 140 or email festival@cowra.nsw.gov.au
