Friday, 17 November 2023
January start for main works on hospital redevelopment

Andrew Fisher
Andrew Fisher
November 16 2023 - 11:37am
The sod turning for the Cowra Hospital redevelopment in February this year. Work is expected to begin again soon.
Site establishment work on the redevelopment of Cowra Hospital is underway with main construction expected to begin in January.

Local News

