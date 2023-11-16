January start for main works on hospital redevelopment

Site establishment work on the redevelopment of Cowra Hospital is underway with main construction expected to begin in January.
"We understand the project is on track and construction will begin in the next few weeks," Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said recently.
A spokesperson for Health Infrastructure confirmed to the Cowra Guardian the main works will begin in January.
"Site establishment is underway, including placing the site sheds, completing additional site investigation works as well as ensuring pedestrian and vehicle access to the current hospital throughout the build of the new Cowra hospital," the spokesperson said.
"The main construction works will start in January, 2024.
"Enabling works, including the demolition of buildings were recently completed in preparation for construction of the hospital, which is expected to be operational in 2025," the spokesperson said.
Speaking about the upcoming works Ms Cooke spoke of the support she has received from Cowra for the project.
"This has been a long running pet project of mine as the local member and I enjoy the tremendous support of the Cowra community, firstly through the leadership of mayor Bill West for a number of years and now through the leadership of mayor Ruth Fagan.
"This is a significant project for the Cowra Shire and for the broader district and it will look to bring additional economic growth to the area with local contractors and businesses able to put their hand up and get involved in this once in a generation project."
Richard Crookes Constructions has been engaged as the main works contractor and local trades were invited to an information drop-in session last month to hear about opportunities to be part of the $110.2 million redevelopment.
"I understand many businesses have come forward already offering their services as part of the build and I also understand the contractor is very keen to work with local contractors and companies," Ms Cooke said.
"We look forward to not only the health benefits and world class facilities that will result when this project is complete, but also to the economic benefits it will bring along the way.
"This has been a long time coming, the sooner we get started the sooner we get finished and the people of Cowra will enjoy a brand new world class facilities delivering health care services."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.