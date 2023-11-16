Cowra Guardian
Salvation Army opening doorways to assist Grenfell

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
November 16 2023 - 2:41pm
Salvation Army officer Lt Jodie McInnes is inviting Grenfell residents to the Community of Hope Launch in Grenfell.
Grenfell Salvation Army is looking to partner with a variety of services in the Grenfell area to provide holistic care to the community with a one stop shop providing access to many services under the one roof.

