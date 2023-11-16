Salvation Army opening doorways to assist Grenfell

Grenfell Salvation Army is looking to partner with a variety of services in the Grenfell area to provide holistic care to the community with a one stop shop providing access to many services under the one roof.
Cowra/Grenfell Salvation Army officer, Auxiliary Lieutenant Jodie McInnes said "We're starting what is called a Community of Hope".
"At the moment Grenfell hasn't been receiving what we call Doorways Connect where people can ring our national number and seek assistance and receive a universal eftpos card."
Through Doorways, The Salvation Army helps individuals and families facing short-term crises and needing emergency financial help or material aid. This may include bags of food, vouchers for groceries or help paying household bills.
"Grenfell hasn't had that, it's had the food hall which is a great resource but they haven't had that wraparound support,: Lt McInnes said.
"And once a month we will have a case worker come to Grenfell, people can come in, and she can help with Telstra bills, electricity bills, assistance with food, furniture goods.
"There hasn't been any of that or a dedicated space where people can come and have assistance with internet and computer access, accessing Centrelink.
"All of those things we're looking at tackling in the Grenfell space," Lt McInnes said.
Launching on November 21 the service will provide open office space with NBN access, photocopying facilities along with tea and coffee at the Salvation Army Family store.
A sausage sizzle will be held to mark the November 21 launch at the 52 George Street launch starting at 11.30am.
RSVP to Jodi Young on 0409 537 121.
To register your interest phone Lt McInnes on 0475 873 519 or email jodie.mcinnes@salvationarmy.org.au
