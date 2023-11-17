Free health clinics
November 15, 21 and 27
Western NSW Local Health District is holding free women's health clinics in Cowra on Wednesday, November 15 and 21 in the Health Hub at Optimal Pharmacy and on November 21 in the Community Health Centre at Cowra Hospital. See page 13 for more details.
Scooter Safety Day
November 15
Cowra Highway Patrol are inviting mobility scooter riders and the community to attend the NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Mobility Scooter Safety Education Session to be held at River Park, Vaux Street 10am to 12 noon.
Cowra Community Markets
November 18
Looking for sometime to do this weekend? Pop on down to the Cowra Community Markets held every third Saturday at Sid Kallas Oval from 8am.
Cowra Jockey Club
November 19
Annual general meeting in the Cowra Bowling Club Auditorium from 11am. Only financial members are eligible to attend.
Volunteers celebration
November 23
Cowra Meals on Wheels is holding a volunteers celebration lunch in recognition of their volunteers, at the Japanese Garden cafe from 5pm to 7pm. RSVP to 6342 4165 by November 17.
Meals on Wheels meeting
November 23
Cowra Meals on Wheels will hold its annual general meeting at its rooms at the Cowra Comunity Corner, 14 Vaux Street from 2pm. Tea/coffee and slice will be served prior to the meeting at 1.30pm. For further enquiries contact the centre on 6342 4165 or call in to 14 Vaux Street. RSVP by Monday, November 20.
Cowra Jockey Club race meeting
November 25
Racing returns to the Cowra Racecourse for the first time since the November 2022 flooding.
Cowra Train Rides
November 25-26
Running the last weekend of each month, view the countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two R cars.
Cancer Action Group lunch
December 7
Annual Christmas lunch at Club Cowra from 12 noon. You can book a ticket on 0417529 880.
Men's Probus
December 7
Combined Christmas lunch at Gooloogong Country Club along with a mystery trip. Cost $40.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.