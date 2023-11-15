Cowra Guardian
Friday, 17 November 2023
Board appointee sets enhancing visitor experience as a priority

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
November 16 2023 - 9:16am
Former local, Cathy Treasure, is looking forward to helping grow the local visitor economy through her new role as a Board member of Destination NSW Central West.
Enhancing the visitor experience in the Central West will be the main priority of newly appointed Destination NSW Central West Board member, Cathy Treasure.

