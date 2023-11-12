Retailer backs mobility safety day

Local business owner Stephen "Macca" McAndrew, of Cowra Mobility Scooters and Beds R Us Cowra, has been helping to keep residents in the Cowra area mobile.
Cowra Mobility Scooters is your local authorised agent for Shoprider Mobility Scooters.
Mobility scooters help people maintain independence and enable users greater access to their community.
Mobility scooters differ from power wheelchairs in that they are usually cheaper and can move across uneven ground more easily.
Mobility scooters come in four wheel and three wheel options, varying in size, shape and weight carrying capacities.
They also vary in the incline level capacity.
It is important when purchasing a mobility scooter, that you purchase the right mobility scooter to meet your weight, the intended distance you intend to travel and the terrain and the incline of the area you will be riding around.
Like all forms of transport, it is important that scooters are operated safely.
Cowra Highway Patrol are inviting mobility scooter riders and the community to attend the NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Mobility Scooter Safety Education Session to be held at River Park, Vaux Street, Cowra on Wednesday November 15, 2023.
Macca encourages anyone who owns a mobility scooter or is looking to purchase a mobility scooter, to attend the Mobility Scooter Safety Education session.
The session will provide information on how to safely travel around on a mobility scooter and educate users on the rules of riding your scooter. For more information contact Senior Constable Tindall on 6341 5099.
